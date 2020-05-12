YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.40% of YRC Worldwide worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,636. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.09.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRCW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.