Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is ($0.28). Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.39.

WSM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 175,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

