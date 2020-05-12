Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 516,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,556. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.