Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). SM Energy posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE SM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 318,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 5.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SM Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SM Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

