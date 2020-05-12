ZMINE (ZMN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. ZMINE has a market cap of $84,992.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00352559 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000963 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009251 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003811 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009346 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

