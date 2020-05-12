Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

ZTS traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. 87,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

