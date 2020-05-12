Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.98. 146,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.