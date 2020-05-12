ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00009479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $76,552.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

