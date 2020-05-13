-$1.33 EPS Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.44). Marcus posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 307.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 277,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $393.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

