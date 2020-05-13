1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BCOW remained flat at $$8.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $12.01.

In other 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin news, CEO Richard B. Hurd bought 3,000 shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

