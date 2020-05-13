3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 8,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

