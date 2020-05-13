$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post $40.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Marcus posted sales of $232.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $488.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.82 million to $496.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $754.59 million, with estimates ranging from $750.27 million to $758.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 277,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 445,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

