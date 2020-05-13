6,401 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 18,920,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971,398. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

