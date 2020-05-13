$881.79 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $881.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the lowest is $834.60 million. Ciena posted sales of $865.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Ciena stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 2,123,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $190,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $12,026,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

