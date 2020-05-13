Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,573. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.