AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

