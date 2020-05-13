ABcann Global (VIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.90 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ABcann Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

