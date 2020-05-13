Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 676866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

