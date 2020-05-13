Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PEO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 157,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,686. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

