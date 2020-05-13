Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $369.34. 1,279,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

