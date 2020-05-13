AeroVironment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,692 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 305.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. 251,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,402. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

