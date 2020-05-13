AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.