AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
AGCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
