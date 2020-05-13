Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Akorn shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 390,955 shares.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

Get Akorn alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 1,116,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.