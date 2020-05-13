Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $200.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,740,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The company has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.90. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

