Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543,793 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

