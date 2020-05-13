Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s 5th Largest Position

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded down $27.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,375.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

