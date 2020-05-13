Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, reaching $1,396.39. 944,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.