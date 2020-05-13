Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,626,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $26.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,349.33. 1,808,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

