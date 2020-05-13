Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 9,267 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

