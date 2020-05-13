American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 65 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 8,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

