AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.15. 1,515,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,322. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

