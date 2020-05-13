Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.83. 2,291,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

