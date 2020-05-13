Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average is $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

