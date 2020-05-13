Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-60.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,249,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at $476,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

