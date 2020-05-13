Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,946. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 353,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 204,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

