Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BiomX (PHGE)

5/12/2020 – BiomX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – BiomX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2020 – BiomX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – BiomX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – BiomX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. "

3/26/2020 – BiomX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHGE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,430. BiomX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

