Analysts Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $29.83

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.39.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 5,399,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,755. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.55%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.