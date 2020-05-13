Anterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,935% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

ATEX traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,723. Anterix has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

