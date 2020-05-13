Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Apartment Investment and Management has a payout ratio of 192.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.