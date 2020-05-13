Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $9.85. Apergy shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 45,479 shares.

APY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $725.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,480,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apergy by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 531,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Apergy by 97.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apergy (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

