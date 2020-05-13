Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

