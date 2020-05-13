Aquamarine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aquamarine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 12.3% of Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 5,447,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.