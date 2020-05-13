Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up to $26.08

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.08. Aramark shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 51,446 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Aramark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

