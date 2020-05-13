Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.