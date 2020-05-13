Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE AI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.72. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

