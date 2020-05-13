Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
NYSE AI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
