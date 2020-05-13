Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 103.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

