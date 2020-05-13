Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 10,267,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,029. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

