Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 365,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,522 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 150,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 1,593,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

