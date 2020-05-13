Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.70. 2,939,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,931. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

