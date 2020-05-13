Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Welltower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

